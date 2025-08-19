Trimble shuffles C-suite with top accountant retiring

WESTMINSTER — Kenny Bement will take over next month as the new chief accounting officer at Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) with the upcoming retirement of Julie Shepard, who worked at the Westminster-based industrial-technology company for 18 years.

The company recently created a chief information officer position and hired Jim Palermo to fill it.

“I want to thank Julie for her significant contributions to Trimble over the past 18 years,” Trimble chief financial officer Phil Sawarynski said in a prepared statement. “Her leadership and dedication have left an imprint on the company, including the significant role she played in implementing our migration from perpetual to subscription licensing models. I am excited for Jim and Kenny to join the team and continue our efforts to simplify and focus the company to deliver on our Connect and Scale strategy.”

