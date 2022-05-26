Registration for SPAC led by Statera CEO declared abandoned

FORT COLLINS — Sparta Healthcare Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company led by Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) CEO Michael Handley, had its registration declared abandoned Thursday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the SEC order, the registration statement for Sparta Healthcare had been on file for more than nine months but had not yet become active. Sparta Healthcare failed to respond to notices from the SEC, so the registration was declared abandoned.
Sparta Healthcare originally launched in May 2021 with a goal of raising $115 million to be listed on the Nasdaq.
This comes amid a period of turmoil for Statera. The company is facing delisting from the Nasdaq and this year has been dropped by its accounting firm, accused of defaulting on an $11.2 million loan, and faced the resignations of numerous members of its board of directors.
It has also been selling off its rights to produce numerous drugs.
Statera has until July 20 to submit a plan to the Nasdaq to regain compliance and avoid delisting. If the Nasdaq accepts that plan, Statera will have until Oct. 17 to carry it out.
FORT COLLINS — Sparta Healthcare Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company led by Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) CEO Michael Handley, had its registration declared abandoned Thursday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the SEC order, the registration statement for Sparta Healthcare had been on file for more than nine months but had not yet become active. Sparta Healthcare failed to respond to notices from the SEC, so the registration was declared abandoned.
Sparta Healthcare originally launched in May 2021 with a goal of raising $115 million to be listed on the Nasdaq.
This comes amid a period of turmoil for Statera. The company is facing delisting from the Nasdaq and this year has been dropped by its accounting firm, accused of defaulting on an $11.2 million loan, and faced the resignations of numerous members of its board of directors.
It has also been selling off its rights to produce numerous drugs.
Statera has until July 20 to submit a plan to the Nasdaq to regain compliance and avoid delisting. If the Nasdaq accepts that plan, Statera will have until Oct. 17 to carry it out.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!