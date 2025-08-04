Government & Politics  August 4, 2025

Greeley plans $10.7M agreement with Richmark Vertikal to start downtown project

Downtown Greeley plan
A new 80- to 100-room hotel could go on the southwest corner of 10th Street and Eighth Avenue, based on a presentation county consultant Jeff Darnell made to downtown businesses Friday. No decisions have been made about sites, according to Adam Frazier, president of Richmark Cos. LLC.
Greeley city officials are expected to approve a $10.7 million pre-development budget for the Downtown Civic Campus Project Tuesday, a measure that is expected to kick-start plans for a new 80- to 100-room hotel, apartments and a new City Hall building.

Beth Potter
