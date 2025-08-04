 August 4, 2025

Career Allies ups Series B round to $18.4M in new filing 

Career Allies Inc., doing business as Tilt, a human-resources technology platform, raised an additional $3.4 million recently, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing made Thursday.

Beth Potter
