Accessible playground donors could see contributions matched

BERTHOUD — Potential donors to a proposed wheelchair accessible playground in Berthoud have until May 19 to have their contributions matched.

Can’d Aid, a nonprofit that helps communities rally volunteer efforts, is collecting donations to help build the park. Thanks to a donation match of $100,000 from Berthoud resident Will Edwards, other contributors will see their donations doubled.

According to a press statement, Can’d Aid “was inspired to begin raising funds for the first inclusive-play public playground in the mid-Northern Colorado area by Berthoud resident Lauren Bowling and her family.”

The Bowlings have three children. One of them, Miles, suffered loss of oxygen during labor or delivery and as a result has a traumatic brain injury, known as Periventricular Leukomalacia, that led to the development of spastic triplegia cerebral palsy at age two. Miles is unable to stand or walk by himself.

Can’d Aid has also released renderings of the park concept and accessible playground equipment.