Power Breakfast to address dangers of cyber crimes

LOVELAND — Helping businesses reduce risks posed by cyber crimes will be the focus of a BizWest event in April.

Power Breakfast — Cyber Crimes Exposed, will take place at 10 a.m., April 14, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. It will feature Robert Anderson, chairman and CEO of Cyber Defense Labs and past executive assistant director of the FBI.

Anderson, a national-security expert, will discuss ways that companies can reduce risk by ensuring that their cybersecurity investments are properly aligned to their business priorities.The event is sponsored by Renaissance Insurance. Registration costs $24.49, with $20 going to benefit Colorado Youth Outdoors. Register here.