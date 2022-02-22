With new title sponsor, TPC Colorado changes tourney name

BERTHOUD — Coming off a 2021 win of the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year title, the three-year-old TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes started 2022 with a bang by adding a title sponsor and changing the name of the event.

The tournament, set for June 27 through July 3 in Berthoud, is now sponsored by title insurance provider Ascendant National Title, a subsidiary of California-based private equity group Cypress Ascendant Co and is called The Ascendant at TPC Colorado.

The sponsorship is a five-year deal and financial terms were not disclosed.

Event organizers expect to host a field of 156 golfers as they compete for a share of the $750,000 purse and a spot on the PGA Tour.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascendant National Title and continue to showcase the only PGA Tour-sanctioned professional golf tournament on the Front Range,” tournament director Drew Blass said in a prepared statement. “We have had incredible success in our three years at TPC Colorado and now The Ascendant at TPC Colorado will provide us the opportunity to enhance our event, further our efforts of making an impact in our community and keep PGA Tour golf on the Front Range.”

Gary Hallberg, a longtime golf pro who now plays on the PGA Champions tour and works with Ascendant, said The Ascendant at TPC Colorado will continue to grow in its fourth season.

“With it being [held just days before] Fourth of July, we’re going to really try to get the communities involved,” he said.

New features could include fireworks shows and a concert on the 16th hole, which boasts panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains.

“We want to have a mini-Waste Management Open,” Hallberg said, in reference to the annual PGA Tour tournament held in Scottsdale, Arizona, and known as one of the biggest party events on tour.

The Ascendant sponsorship will also help TPC Colorado support a variety of local non-profit groups, organizers said.

Tickets for the 2022 Ascendant at TPC Colorado are now on sale.