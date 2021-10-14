NoCo 40 Under Forty recipients named; event tickets available

Forty young professionals who are making a mark on their communities through their professional success and volunteer activities will be recognized at the annual BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty awards ceremony Thursday, Oct. 28.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The event will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ranch Events Center in Loveland. Tickets for the event are available here.
This year’s winners, selected by a panel of past recipients, are:
- Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman Real Estate
- Hannah Baltz-Smith, Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority
- Melody Bettenhausen, Ensight Skills Center
- Karina Brum, Colorado State University
- Beau Bump, Cline Williams
- Jordan Butts, MidFirst Bank
- Tegan Camden, SummitStone Health Partners
- Sydnie Chapman, CycleBar Fort Collins
- Kallie Cooper, Wellington CO Main Streets Program
- Lyndsey Crum, University of Northern Colorado
- Harlan David, Sunrise Community Health
- Ilde Dominguez, New Horizons and Associates
- Jeremy Ehardt, FNBO
- Austin Elsey, FMS Bank
- Scott Haberman, Eide Bailly LLP
- Erin Jerome, Trim Salon & Boutique
- Lindsey Johansen, Loveland Pulse
- Hannah Johns, Madwire
- Drew Johnson, Adams Bank & Trust
- Casey Katofsky, Future Legends Complex
- Jill Marx, City of Fort Collins
- Quinha McBride, Studio Q Fitness
- Liz McMillan, Canvas Credit Union
- Anne Nelsen, [au]workshop architects+urbanists
- Nick Norton, Waypoint Real Estate
- Joseph Poling, Good Day Pharmacy
- Jamie Rasmussen, United Way of Larimer County
- Richelle Reed, Sample Supports
- Katie Romberg, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
- Kim Rounds, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding
- Collin Rue, C3 Real Estate Solutions
- Molly Saylor, City of Fort Collins
- Toni Schavone, Sellstate Rogue Realty
- Meg Skeehan, Colorado State University
- Abbey Steger, PFS Insurance Group
- Morgan Vanek, United Way of Larimer County
- Peter Vlcek, Peter Vlcek Agency – Farmers Insurance
- Nicole Walusis, FirstBank
- Amanda Werner, UCHealth
- Allyson West, Larimer County
Corporate tables are available for groups up to 10. Contact Sandy Powell, spowell@bizwest.com, for more information.
BizWest conducts two 40 Under Forty events, one in Northern Colorado and another in the Boulder Valley.
Nominations for the Boulder Valley program are open now and close Friday, Oct. 22. To be eligible, nominees must:
- Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
- Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.
- Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.
- Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.
- Live or work in Boulder or Broomfield counties.
- Have received professional recognition for significant achievements in the community.
- Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.