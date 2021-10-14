NoCo 40 Under Forty recipients named; event tickets available

Forty young professionals who are making a mark on their communities through their professional success and volunteer activities will be recognized at the annual BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty awards ceremony Thursday, Oct. 28.

The event will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ranch Events Center in Loveland. Tickets for the event are available here.

This year’s winners, selected by a panel of past recipients, are:

Stephanie Ashley , Brinkman Real Estate

, Brinkman Real Estate Hannah Baltz-Smith , Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority

, Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority Melody Bettenhausen , Ensight Skills Center

, Ensight Skills Center Karina Brum , Colorado State University

, Colorado State University Beau Bump , Cline Williams

, Cline Williams Jordan Butts , MidFirst Bank

, MidFirst Bank Tegan Camden , SummitStone Health Partners

, SummitStone Health Partners Sydnie Chapman , CycleBar Fort Collins

, CycleBar Fort Collins Kallie Cooper , Wellington CO Main Streets Program

, Wellington CO Main Streets Program Lyndsey Crum , University of Northern Colorado

, University of Northern Colorado Harlan David , Sunrise Community Health

, Sunrise Community Health Ilde Dominguez , New Horizons and Associates

, New Horizons and Associates Jeremy Ehardt , FNBO

, FNBO Austin Elsey , FMS Bank

, FMS Bank Scott Haberman , Eide Bailly LLP

, Eide Bailly LLP Erin Jerome , Trim Salon & Boutique

, Trim Salon & Boutique Lindsey Johansen , Loveland Pulse

, Loveland Pulse Hannah Johns , Madwire

, Madwire Drew Johnson , Adams Bank & Trust

, Adams Bank & Trust Casey Katofsky , Future Legends Complex

, Future Legends Complex Jill Marx , City of Fort Collins

, City of Fort Collins Quinha McBride , Studio Q Fitness

, Studio Q Fitness Liz McMillan , Canvas Credit Union

, Canvas Credit Union Anne Nelsen , [au]workshop architects+urbanists

, [au]workshop architects+urbanists Nick Norton , Waypoint Real Estate

, Waypoint Real Estate Joseph Poling , Good Day Pharmacy

, Good Day Pharmacy Jamie Rasmussen , United Way of Larimer County

, United Way of Larimer County Richelle Reed , Sample Supports

, Sample Supports Katie Romberg , Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Kim Rounds , Five Rivers Cattle Feeding

, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding Collin Rue , C3 Real Estate Solutions

, C3 Real Estate Solutions Molly Saylor , City of Fort Collins

, City of Fort Collins Toni Schavone , Sellstate Rogue Realty

, Sellstate Rogue Realty Meg Skeehan , Colorado State University

, Colorado State University Abbey Steger , PFS Insurance Group

, PFS Insurance Group Morgan Vanek , United Way of Larimer County

, United Way of Larimer County Peter Vlcek , Peter Vlcek Agency – Farmers Insurance

, Peter Vlcek Agency – Farmers Insurance Nicole Walusis , FirstBank

, FirstBank Amanda Werner , UCHealth

, UCHealth Allyson West, Larimer County

Corporate tables are available for groups up to 10. Contact Sandy Powell, spowell@bizwest.com, for more information.

BizWest conducts two 40 Under Forty events, one in Northern Colorado and another in the Boulder Valley.

Nominations for the Boulder Valley program are open now and close Friday, Oct. 22. To be eligible, nominees must:

Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.

Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.

Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.

Live or work in Boulder or Broomfield counties.

Have received professional recognition for significant achievements in the community.

Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.

Nominations can be made here.