Boulder restaurant makes New York Times list

BOULDER — Italian eatery Frasca Food and Wine made the 2021 New York Times list of the best restaurants in the U.S., the Denver Post reports.

Frasca brings cuisine from northeastern Italy to the Boulder valley; it’s been in business 17 years.

The Times chose 50 restaurants for the list, including one other Colorado operator, in Denver.

