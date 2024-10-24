Boulder’s Comprise wins Business Intelligence’s PR agency of the year award

BOULDER — Comprise, a full-service public-relations and marketing agency, was recently named Agency of the Year by Business Intelligence Group at the organization’s 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

“We believe innovative companies must demand innovative partners, and that’s what sets Comprise apart from traditional agencies — and we’re glad Business Intelligence Group sees this value,” Comprise CEO Doyle Albee said in a prepared statement.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Comprise, which also provides content development, strategy, website development, creative design, search engine optimization and social media services, has won Business Intelligence’s top honor.

“Congratulations to Comprise for its remarkable achievement. This award is a testament to the skill, innovation and passion their team brings to the field,” Business Intelligence Group CEO Russ Fordyce said in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate organizations like Comprise that set the benchmark for public relations and marketing excellence.”

