Boulder’s Comprise wins trio of national PR awards

BOULDER — Comprise, a full-service public-relations and marketing agency, was recently recognized for its work by a trio of national publications.

“We’ve really found a lane and we swim in it,” Comprise CEO Doyle Albee told BizWest. “We’re doing the hard stuff: industries like tech, telecommunications, fin-tech, health care and AI. …The best thing you can have for success here at Comprise is a natural curiosity.”

The company, which also provides content development, strategy, website development, creative design, search engine optimization and social media services, was selected for inclusion in the Inc. Power Partner Awards list for second consecutive year.

The company was also named Business Intelligence’s PR & Marketing Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year, and received an honorable mention in the PR Week Magazine’s Agency of the Year awards.

“I’d use the word overwhelmed,” Albee said of the recognition from the publications and industry peers. “We could not be more proud. It’s been kind of crazy this week with three national awards in seven days.”