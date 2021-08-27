Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



State health department may issue additional orders

DENVER — The state Department of Public Health and Environment may soon issue stricter rules to combat the renewed spread of the COVID virus.

The health director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, told legislative leaders Thursday that discussions are underway on steps to take, according to a Denver Post report.  While the governor has lifted his emergency orders, the health department has not and may take additional steps.


 