State health department may issue additional orders

DENVER — The state Department of Public Health and Environment may soon issue stricter rules to combat the renewed spread of the COVID virus.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

The health director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, told legislative leaders Thursday that discussions are underway on steps to take, according to a Denver Post report. While the governor has lifted his emergency orders, the health department has not and may take additional steps.