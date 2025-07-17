Aims Community College board names Garcia to vacant seat

GREELEY — The Aims Community College Board of Trustees recently named Cristóbal (Chris) Garcia to temporarily serve on the board.

Garcia fills a seat left vacant by former board member John Haefeli, who died in May. The seat Garcia holds will be up for election Nov. 4, and the winner of that election will serve the remainder of former Haefeli’s term through November 2027, the college said in a news release.

Garcia was named to the vacant seat during a July 2 special meeting. He will be sworn in during the board’s next official meeting Aug. 13.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“As a proud Mexican American, lifelong Northern Colorado resident and first-generation college graduate, I’m excited to serve an institution that centers access and educational opportunity for our region,” Garcia said in the release.

Garcia is the community programs manager at the Bohemian Foundation in Fort Collins and graduated from Greeley West High School. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree from Colorado State University. He also has a certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion from Cornell University, the release said.

Garcia’s “lived experience, professional expertise, and commitment to education will enhance the college’s mission and positively impact our students and community,” Aims board chairwoman Marilyn Schock said in the release.

on Facebook on LinkedIn