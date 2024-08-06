Aims Community College adds scholars program

Aims Community College’s Fort Lupton campus. Christopher Wood/BizWest

GREELEY — Students at Aims Community College planning on extending their studies to an in-state, four-year university have a chance at some extra financial aid, beginning this fall.

The college has tapped into the Reisher Bridge Scholars Program, which helps students completing their associate’s degrees transfer to one of the colleges in Colorado’s state college system. The program has been a part of the Denver Foundation for more than 20 years.

As a participant in the Reisher Bridge Scholars Program, students benefit from a range of support services and resources, according to a news release. These include personalized transfer coaching, opportunities to enhance financial literacy and preparedness skills, and the chance to foster community connections among peers. Additionally, students receive up to $3,000 in scholarship support during their final year at Aims, the release stated. The program begins each fall and spans two semesters.

Scholars also have direct access to staff and resources at Reisher four-year partner institutions:

Colorado Mesa University.

Colorado State University (Fort Collins & Pueblo).

Fort Lewis College.

Metropolitan State University of Denver.

University of Colorado (Denver & Colorado Springs).

University of Northern Colorado.

Western Colorado University.

This includes assistance completing transfer-related applications, including admissions, FAFSA, and other scholarship opportunities. Once students successfully transfer, they become eligible for an additional Reisher Scholarship, the release stated.

The program is open to Colorado residents, who are seeking their associate’s degree with no more than 24 credits left to graduate. Scholars must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and be Pell Grant eligible, and they must intend on completing their associates degree by the end of spring.

“We are excited to partner with Aims,” Josh Ryines, the Reisher Scholarship officer at The Denver Foundation, said in the news release. “The goal of the Reisher Bridge Scholarship Program is to create more opportunities for students who are eligible to transfer to four-year Reisher institutions. Ensuring students are connected to the right resources is key, and Aims Community College has a comprehensive understanding and unwavering dedication to its students.”For more information about the Reisher Bridge Scholars Program at Aims, visit aims.co/TransferServices.