Trader Joe’s grocery store opening next week in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Colorado’s newest Trader Joe’s will open July 25 in Westminster’s City Center Marketplace.

The Westminster Trader Joe’s location will be the first along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor for the popular California-born grocery store chain founded in 1967. In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, there are existing Trader Joe’s stores in Boulder and Fort Collins.

“This is not a drill, Westy! Our highly-anticipated Trader Joe’s store officially opens Friday, July 25! The community is invited to a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. at the store in City Center Marketplace at 92nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard,” Westminster staff posted this week on the city’s Facebook page. “Help us welcome Trader Joe’s to our great city, and let the countdown begin!”

The city went public with Trader Joe’s plans to open up shop in Westminster last July, and initially projected a late 2025 opening.

The grocery store has taken over a previously vacant 25,000-square-foot space at 9350 Sheridan Blvd. between Golf Galaxy and Sierra Trading Post.The Westminster location will sell beer and wine, according to Trader Joe’s website.

A sign teases the opening of Trader Joe’s new Westminster location. Lucas High/BizWest.

