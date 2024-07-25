Westminster bags Trader Joe’s lease Grocery store expected to open late 2024 at City Center Marketplace

The Boulder location of Trader Joe’s. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WESTMINSTER — Trader Joe’s is coming to Westminster, the city announced on its Facebook page this week.

“Westminster is excited to welcome Trader Joe’s to our community!” the Facebook post said. “The popular grocery store chain has signed a lease to open in the City Center Marketplace at 92nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The store will be located in the currently vacant 25,000 square foot space between Golf Galaxy and Sierra Trading Post and is expected to open in late 2025.

The Westminster Trader Joe’s location would be the company’s first along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor for the grocery store chain that was founded in 1967 in California. In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, there are existing Trader Joe’s stores in Boulder and Fort Collins.