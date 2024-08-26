J. Crew Factory, Warby Parker, PF Chang’s coming to Westminster’s Orchard Town Center

The Orchard Town Center on Delaware Street in Westminster is home to Target, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Lululemon, Whimsy Paint and Sip and Windfall Brewing Co. Courtesy Orchard Town Center.

WESTMINSTER — J. Crew Factory, Warby Parker and PF Chang’s are among the new business opening at Westminster’s Orchard Town Center shopping area.

“Also joining the mix are Rally House, Activate and ZAGG, each offering something special to the community,” the shopping center said in a news release. “These new arrivals are sure to enhance the offerings at The Orchard Town Center, making it an even more attractive destination for families and shopping enthusiasts alike, all while catering to the evolving needs of the Westminster community.”

Existing tenants at the shopping center include Target, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Lululemon, Whimsy Paint and Sip and Windfall Brewing Co.

“We’re delighted to see continued growth at The Orchard Town Center,” Kate Heckman, the shopping center’s marketing director, said in the release. “Outdoor lifestyle centers lead the retail asset class and we’re certainly seeing that with the increased foot traffic and leasing momentum. Our current tenants are thriving, demonstrating the center’s reputation as the go-to lifestyle destination in the area. The impressive mix of local and national businesses that have chosen to call the Center home further highlights its appeal. We look forward to further supporting the Westminster economy and community as more renowned businesses join our lineup.”