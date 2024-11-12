Hounds Town USA opens third Colorado location

FREDERICK & ERIE — Hounds Town USA LLC, a dog daycare and boarding facility, has opened a third Colorado location on the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 52.

Hounds Town services, located at 3771 Monarch St. Unit #E, include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services, according to a news release. Dogs are able to play all-day with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization, the release stated.

“Dogs have always held a special place in my life,” said owner Dan Gerner in a news release. “My first job was at a boarding facility, and as I explored my next entrepreneurial venture, Hounds Town immediately resonated with me. Their philosophy of fostering an inclusive, fun, and pack-oriented environment perfectly aligns with my values. I truly believe that dependable and accessible doggy daycare services are essential in every community.”

Hounds Town was founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael Gould. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability, the release stated. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment, the release stated. Hounds Town also has locations in Denver and Arvada. There are more than 70 locations open across the country. For more information go to : www.houndstownusa.com.

