UpWest opens clothing store on Pearl Street

The interior of UpWest’s new Boulder store. Source: UpWest

BOULDER — UpWest, a mostly online clothing seller, opened a shop on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall last week.

The location at 1430 Pearl St. is meant to help the retailer “expand its reach and connect with outdoor enthusiasts and conscious consumers in the beautiful state of Colorado,” UpWest said in a news release.

The Boulder shop is 1,654 square feet, according to marketing materials for the space.

“UpWest’s unique approach to fashion combines style and comfort with a strong emphasis on

sustainability,” the company’s website says. “Each product is thoughtfully crafted using eco-friendly materials, reflecting the brand’s dedication to reducing its environmental footprint.”

UpWest has store locations in about half-dozen up-market shopping districts from Tyson’s Corner, Virginia, to Chicago to Newport Beach, California.

“We are delighted to introduce the UpWest experience to the Boulder community,” Jamie Schisler, chief comfort officer at UpWest, said in the release. “Boulder’s spirit of adventure and passion for sustainability perfectly align with our brand values. We look forward to becoming an integral part of this vibrant community and fostering connections with like-minded individuals.”