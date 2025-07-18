Axis International Academy moves forward with relocation

FORT COLLINS — The Axis International Academy school can move forward with its plans to renovate a 43,000-square-foot building in a business park with one major caveat.

The school’s board must pay special attention to future traffic and safety, according to planning and zoning officials.

The seven-member planning and zoning board voted Thursday to ask the school’s board to pay special attention to traffic and safety for pedestrians, bicycles and cars near the currently vacant building at 3939 Automation Way near South Timberline and East Horsetooth roads.

The group also gave informal support for the school’s new location. AXIS officials requested approval to put the school in a business park after renovating all interior spaces in the building. The school currently operates at 2700 S. Lemay Ave.

Jenny Whitaker, co-founder and the head of school, said school officials have detailed plans to keep future parent drop-off lines at staggered times and with the business park neighbors in mind.

“We are very thoughtful about our traffic patterns, but I would invite all of you to see us when we’re up and running,” Whitaker told the planning and zoning commissioners.

The school has around 300 students and 50 staff members and offers intensive foreign language programs in French, Spanish and Mandarin, Whitaker said.

The Larimer County assessor’s office values the property at $5,999,900. The 6.38-acre parcel includes a parking lot and a sports field.

The charter school recently received a state Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST grant of state funds of about $17.35 million. School officials will put in a 25 percent match of nearly $5.8 million, according to a Colorado Department of Education presentation about the grant.

