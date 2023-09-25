Superior-based developer eyes west Fort Collins site

FORT COLLINS – A neighborhood meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 5 by Superior-based Aweida Properties Inc. to make public its desire to build apartments, a restaurant and commercial spaces in a vacant lot at South Taft Hill and West Drake roads in Fort Collins.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the company, which already has developed 20 high-end townhomes in the Superior area, filed a conceptual review application in June, but no formal plans can be submitted until 10 days after a neighborhood meeting.