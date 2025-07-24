Recurly hires finance chief

BROOMFIELD — Recurly Inc., a subscription-management software company, recently hired Eric Steele as its chief financial officer.

“I’m thrilled to join Recurly at such a dynamic time in our growth journey,” Steele said in a prepared statement. “With a cohesive team, strong financial foundation, and multiple vectors for continued growth in place, we are poised to extend our industry leadership position and deliver an expanded value proposition to our network of leading global brands.”

Steele most recently held the same position at Paytronix Systems Inc.

“Eric brings the experience and mindset that align perfectly with where Recurly is headed,” Recurly CEO Joe Rohrlich said in a statement. “He’s a thoughtful, strategic leader who knows how to drive sustainable growth and partner with key stakeholders to unlock long-term value.”

