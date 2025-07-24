 July 24, 2025

Recurly hires finance chief

Eric Steele. Courtesy Recurly.
By

BROOMFIELD — Recurly Inc., a subscription-management software company, recently hired Eric Steele as its chief financial officer.

“I’m thrilled to join Recurly at such a dynamic time in our growth journey,” Steele said in a prepared statement. “With a cohesive team, strong financial foundation, and multiple vectors for continued growth in place, we are poised to extend our industry leadership position and deliver an expanded value proposition to our network of leading global brands.”

Steele most recently held the same position at Paytronix Systems Inc.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Eric brings the experience and mindset that align perfectly with where Recurly is headed,” Recurly CEO Joe Rohrlich said in a statement. “He’s a thoughtful, strategic leader who knows how to drive sustainable growth and partner with key stakeholders to unlock long-term value.”

Recurly Inc., a subscription-management software company, recently hired Eric Steele as its chief financial officer.

Related Posts

Categories: People on the Move Software Today's News Recurly Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts