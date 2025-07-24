CU biz school to launch experiential learning office

BOULDER — Thanks to a donation from alumnus John Cumming, founder of resort operator Powdr Corp., the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business is launching the Nicholas Dante Badami Office for Experiential Learning, named after Cumming’s mentor.

“This transformative gift to Leeds expands experiential learning for students, empowering them with real-world opportunities,” said CU Boulder chancellor Justin Schwartz. “It aligns with CU Boulder’s broader applied education initiatives, providing tomorrow’s leaders with access to resources for their academic and professional success.”

CU did not specify the amount of Cumming’s donation.

“The Nicholas Dante Badami Office for Experiential Learning will strengthen and coordinate applied learning efforts at Leeds. It will serve as a central hub for real-world learning, career readiness and leadership development across discipline,” CU said in a news release.

Additionally, the gift “funds two endowed professorships and four faculty fellowships that support cross-disciplinary, high-impact teaching. In addition, it launches new initiatives focused on student mental health, belonging and well-being,” the school said.

