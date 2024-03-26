DaySpring breaks ground on new elementary school

GREELEY — DaySpring Christian Academy has broken ground on a $15 million expansion that will enable the school to expand to up to about 750 students.

Enrollment at the school is now 525 students in classes from preschool through 12th grade; the new school will accommodate 325 elementary students.

The expansion will be a 30,000-square-foot elementary school built in two stories plus a basement. It will be financed mostly through donations — $9 million in pledges so far — with the remainder financed through a FirstBank loan, said the school’s executive director Weston Kurz.

DaySpring, at 3734 W. 20th St., has been around since 1975 and is among the longest-operating Christian schools in the region. It is nondenominational and not affiliated with any specific church, although it has leased space in recent years from nearby Generations Church. Once the addition is finished in May 2025, students from that church location will move back onto the 14-acre campus.

Kurz said the school has experienced significant growth, especially during and since the COVID-19 pandemic when it added two classes per grade.

It appeals to “parents interested in school choice,” he said, with students coming from as far as Fort Morgan and Loveland although most come from Greeley, Kersey and Johnstown.

The new structure will be built on the school’s baseball field, but the school will continue to lease ball diamonds from the city of Greeley to continue its baseball program, he said.

“People wonder why we’re doing this at this time. We’re just relying on the Lord to get this done, and trusting in God that this is important,” Kurz said.

Greeley-based Roche Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the project with Hord Coplan Macht (HCM), Denver, as architect. The school is being built on land originally donated 30 years ago by members of the Roche family.