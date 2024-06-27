Fort Collins real estate brokerage rebrands

Crip Erickson

FORT COLLINS — Erickson Realty LLC has rebranded as Enjoy Realty LLC, the real estate agency announced Thursday.

According to its website, the change was made because “we felt Enjoy Realty reflects our values in a more universal way than Erickson Realty could, and is of course a more positive way to start any real estate endeavor. In short, it’s what we want to do, and it’s what we want for our clients.”

Crip Erickson, the owner and managing broker, began his career in 2005 at Realty Executives in Old Town Fort Collins during the height of HUD foreclosures. From there, he spent 2½ years at 8z Real Estate, then founded Erickson Realty in 2017.