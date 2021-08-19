Fort Collins app startup Keys raises $3M

FORT COLLINS — Keys Inc., a startup that is developing an AI-and-machine-learning-based communication app, has raised $3 million in equity, according to a Form D filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Keys was founded in 2017 and graduated from the Techstars Boulder Accelerator in 2020 under the name Charmed.

The company is creating a text communication app that allows users to choose the intent and tone they wish to convey. The app then comes up with the precise wording of the message. According to Keys’ website, the app is designed to mitigate the potential for misinterpretation of text-based communication.

Representatives from Keys could not be reached for comment.

