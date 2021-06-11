The List: Ball Corp.’s Hayes tops list of highest-paid execs

John Hayes, president and CEO of Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), topped BizWest’s latest list of highest-paid executives for 2020.

The list ranks executives of locally based public companies by total compensation, as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hayes’ 2020 compensation totaled $13.88 million, up from $11.86 million the prior year. His 2020 compensation included a base salary of $1.42 million, with $3 million in stock awards and $3 million in stock options. He also received non-equity incentive-plan compensation of almost $5.87 million, along with other compensation.The List is available on BizWest’s DataBank site, which includes digital versions of the Book of Lists, medical directories, Blueprints construction directory and Biz Local, a directory of locally owned companies.