Technology  August 20, 2025

Auddia stock soars after B2B strategy pivot

By

Investors’ ears perked up during early trading Wednesday on news that Auddia Inc., a Boulder-based audio-technology company, is shifting toward a business-to-business model.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Boulder Earnings Technology Today's News Auddia Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts