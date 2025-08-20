Half Fast Subs’ reopening just weeks away

BOULDER — Half Fast Subs, a University Hill sandwich joint beloved by University of Colorado students for decades, will reopen in September after a January fire in the apartments above the 13th Street eatery forced a months-long closure.

“We are so excited to announce that we will be reopening on September 8th!” Half Fast posted Wednesday on Instagram. “After a long 8 months we are finally ready to serve all of our beloved customers and meet new buffs!”

