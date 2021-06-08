Elway Dealership Group expands local holdings with Northern Colorado Powersports acquisition

FORT COLLINS — As recently as late last year, Elway Dealership Group was without a presence in Northern Colorado. Now the group owns two dealerships.
Elway, through holding company PS CO1 LLC, closed on a deal this week to acquire Northern Colorado Powersports in Northern Colorado, a dealer that sells motorcycles, snow machines and personal watercraft. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The move comes about six months after Elway’s Denver-based organization bought Co’s BMW of Loveland and MINI of Loveland.
Elway Dealership Group, which had long had a Northern Colorado foothold in Greeley, sold off its operation there last year to Asbury Automotive Group.
Former powersports owner Michael Hendry, who bought the dealership in 2008, is retiring, the company said in a news release.
Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions, an organization that helps facilitate deals involving motorcycle, RV, tractor and watercraft dealerships, brokered the Elway acquisition.
“We are unbelievably excited to welcome the Elway Dealer Group to our Powersports Industry.” PLMA CEO Tom Macatee said in the release.
FORT COLLINS — As recently as late last year, Elway Dealership Group was without a presence in Northern Colorado. Now the group owns two dealerships.
Elway, through holding company PS CO1 LLC, closed on a deal this week to acquire Northern Colorado Powersports in Northern Colorado, a dealer that sells motorcycles, snow machines and personal watercraft. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The move comes about six months after Elway’s Denver-based organization bought Co’s BMW of Loveland and MINI of Loveland.
Elway Dealership Group, which had long had a Northern Colorado foothold in Greeley, sold off its operation there last year to Asbury Automotive Group.
Former powersports owner Michael Hendry, who bought the dealership in 2008, is retiring, the company said in a news release.
Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions, an organization that helps facilitate deals involving motorcycle, RV, tractor and watercraft dealerships, brokered the Elway acquisition.
“We are unbelievably excited to welcome the Elway Dealer Group to our Powersports Industry.” PLMA CEO Tom Macatee said in the release.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.