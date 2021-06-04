Funding Friday: Zavvie completes $3.84M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder real estate startup zavvie, the trade name for Real Estate Community Pulse Inc., completed a $3.84 million equity funding round Thursday. Zavvie works in the iBuyer space, which is a reference to real estate buyers who use technology to provide near-immediate offers on properties, purchase them and then resell those properties. This includes the $1.75 million that zavvie raised last month.
- ConneX BioMedical Inc., based in Boulder, launched a $5 million equity funding round Tuesday. It has raised $1 million so far. One of the company’s directors is listed as Christopher Banas, a medical device entrepreneur who has served on the board of directors of the Colorado Bioscience Association.
- Fort Collins’ Green Sun Holdings LLC, a company that develops back braces for treating scoliosis, completed a $1.1 million funding round Thursday, offering debt and options.
- LongPath Technologies Inc., a Boulder gas-monitoring company, completed a $2 million debt and options funding round on Friday.
