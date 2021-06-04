Escoffier to offer plant-based culinary degree at Boulder campus

BOULDER — Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is launching its first plant-based culinary degree both online and at its Boulder campus.

The in-person diploma program in Boulder will offer a “campus-based, 42-week program [that] includes plant-based and industry courses, and an industry externship,” according to a school news release.

“Our new associate degree and diploma programs offer comprehensive, relevant and flexible professional education options for new culinary students interested in the fundamentals of plant-based cooking,” Escoffier’s Boulder campus president and head of product and business development Kirk Bachmann said in the release. “For seasoned professionals interested in developing their plant-based repertoire, we’ve also tailored course content relevant to today’s evolving plant-based food culture. Regardless of previous experience level, students in our plant-based offerings can gain a professional edge and unique skill set.”

Registration is open and classes start in July.

