CU allocating $25M to diversity programs

BOULDER — The University of Colorado is launching a $25 million investment pool to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced the program this week after a recommendation from CU’s chief financial officer Carla Ho’a, according to a university blog post.

“We can’t afford to put off these key investments any longer,” DiStefano wrote.

The funds will support CU’s IDEA Plan, which aims to support underrepresented communities in areas such as:

Admission, retention and graduation

Financial access to higher education​

Mental health and wellness ​services​

Workforce recruitment, retention and progression​

Ability to establish and maintain community on campus

The investment fund will be supported by fundraising efforts led by the CU Boulder Office of Advancement.

“Budget planning in subsequent years will convert $1 million per year in continuing resources to provide a base $5 million annual budget by year five (FY 2025–26)​. The total funding will be $5 million per year, transitioning from one-time (temporary) funding in the first five years to a continuing budget after the fifth year,” according to the CU blog post.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC