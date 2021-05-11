FRCC names new VP for Longmont campus

LONGMONT — Aparna Palmer has been named vice president of Front Range Community College’s campus in Longmont. She will also oversee the college’s Center for Integrated Manufacturing, also in Longmont.
Palmer brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education. She currently serves as the assistant vice president of academic affairs at Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College.
“Dr. Palmer has extensive experience in developing partnerships, implementing student success initiatives and nurturing an inclusive environment on campus,” FRCC president Andy Dorsey said in a written statement. “Her expertise in building relationships with local businesses will help us to develop new opportunities for our students. Expanding our partnerships with industry and local school districts will help to strengthen the local and state economies.”
In a statement, Palmer said her vision is to increase access to higher education “for everyone who wants to work hard to earn a degree or credential.”
Before her administrative work in education, Palmer taught biology at CMU. She has served as president of the faculty senate and on CMU’s board of trustees. She also worked as director of the university’s academic honors program.
She has a Ph.D. in zoology from Washington State University, and both a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences and a bachelor of arts in English from Colorado State University.
