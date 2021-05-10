Elevations CU VP joins ColdQuanta

BOULDER — Sarah Schupp, the former vice president of business banking at Elevations Credit Union, has joined tech startup ColdQuanta Inc. as the latter continues a hiring spree.
Schupp announced the move on her social-media channels Sunday night, saying that she will take the title of vice president of people, culture and brand at the Boulder-based ColdQuanta.
She had spent 2½ years as an executive with Elevations prior to joining ColdQuanta. Before that, she was most well-known as the founder of UniversityParent, a startup that created university-specific guides for parents and students to plan their finances.
During her time with UniversityParent, she was recognized multiple times as a top young startup leader, including spots on Inc. Magazine’s Top 30 Entrepreneurs Under 30 and Businessweek’s 25 Entrepreneurs Under 25 in previous years.
ColdQuanta develops technology to freeze individual atoms to temperatures near absolute zero, a point at which they produce minimal vibration. Those atoms can be used to create sensors with extremely granular accuracy for use in satellite navigation, scientific research and quantum computing.
That field of research hopes to replace the existing binary system with a model that would allow data to be stored in more than one state at a time, which could almost exponentially increase computing power beyond its current limits.
Former Zayo Holdings Group Inc. co-founder Dan Caruso joined the company as board chairman and interim CEO in March to lead ColdQuanta into a commercialization phase, and the company has hired a chief financial officer and chief commercialization officer in recent weeks. The company has also hired an investment bank to lead what it expects will be a substantial venture round later this year.
