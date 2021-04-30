Funding Friday: Cyber-security, edge computing and retailer crowdfunding

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder-based private-equity firm Delta-v Capital LLC raised $44.44 million in its subsidiary fund Delta-v AW2 LP on Thursday. The firm did not respond to a request for comment seeking the purpose of the round, but it’s possible the funds are being distributed to portfolio company Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. The company was founded out of Ontario, Canada, and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It provides cyber-threat monitoring for small and medium-sized enterprises and reached a unicorn valuation last October.

raised $44.44 million in its subsidiary fund Delta-v AW2 LP on Thursday. The firm did not respond to a request for comment seeking the purpose of the round, but it’s possible the funds are being distributed to portfolio company The company was founded out of Ontario, Canada, and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It provides cyber-threat monitoring for small and medium-sized enterprises and reached a last October. Section.io Inc. raised just less than $12 million in its Series B, according to SEC disclosures on Monday. The Australian company has its U.S. headquarters in Boulder and has previously been backed by local groups Techstars, the Foundry Group and Blue Note Ventures.

Section.io is developing a centralized platform for development and operations engineers to manage cloud-based computer applications running on distributed networks as part of a growing trend known as “edge computing.”

In edge computing, programmers process and distribute data using on-demand hardware that is spread out geographically instead of centralized in a large warehouse. In theory, edge computing allows faster processing and data distribution times since the data has less of a physical distance to move.

Boulder’s Kickfurther Inc. raised $5.9 million in a seed round, with plans for a major advertising push and back-end automation improvements. The company is a platform where small and medium-sized retailers can sell their inventory to blocks of investors, who immediately place that inventory on consignment with the retailer and gain a cut of the sales when those items are shipped. The idea is meant to provide retailers with working capital if they’re unable to get enough financing through a financial institution’s line of credit.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

April 27: Panhandler’s Pizza LLC, Fort Collins, $345,540 raised out of $500,000 goal.

April 29: B Avenue Bungalows LLC, Lafayette, $1.36 million raised out of $1.4 million goal.

April 30: Windsor Townhomes Holdings LLC, Lafayette, $1.13 million target reached.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC