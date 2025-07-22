American Association for Laboratory Accreditation opening Boulder office

BOULDER — American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, a Maryland-based organization also called A2LA that supports labs, product-certification facilities, inspection organizations, biobanks and reference-material producers, is opening a Boulder office in September.

“Opening a location in Boulder demonstrates our commitment to meeting customers where they are,” A2LA CEO Lonnie Spires said in a prepared statement. “As demand for accreditation services continues to grow across the western U.S., this new office allows us to deliver even more responsive service and strengthen our connection with the industries we support.”

The Boulder office, located in the Flatiron Park business campus, is expected to employ about eight workers, some of whom are existing A2LA employees who will relocate and some of whom will be hired in Colorado, an association representative told BizWest.

“We’ve listened to our customers, and we understand the importance of accessibility and regional support,” A2LA vice president Trace McInturff said in a prepared statement. “Our Boulder office allows us to expand our access to resources and gives us the ability to work more closely with organizations in different time zones, offer faster response times, and build deeper partnerships throughout the western region.”

The group’s Frederick, Maryland headquarters “will continue to serve as the organization’s primary base of operations,” A2LA said. “The Boulder office complements this presence, creating new opportunities for collaboration, talent development, and enhanced customer service.”

