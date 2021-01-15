Lyons Gaddis adds two partners

LONGMONT — Longmont law firm Lyons Gaddis has added two attorneys as shareholders in the firm.

Chad Kupper and Jeffrey Rose “represent the next generation in the firm’s region-leading legal team,” managing shareholder Cameron Grant said in announcing the appointments. “Each has continuously shown talent in delivering stellar legal work, providing value to clients on the business side, and carving out niches for themselves in their practice areas,” he said.

Kupper joined the firm in 2008 as an associate and has been part of the specialty practice group, including work in government practice, real estate and business transactions. Outside the firm, he is the real estate section chair for the Boulder County Bar Association and a board member for the Friends of the Longmont Museum. He also is active in the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Longmont Twin Peaks Rotary Club.

Rose joined the firm in 2017 as special counsel and works in the litigation group. He regularly represents businesses and individuals in complex commercial disputes, employment agreements, real estate and financial matters, estate disputes, arbitrations, and appeals. He has expertise in personal injury and water litigation. He is president this year of the Boulder County Bar.

Lyons Gaddis is the trade name for Lyons Gaddis Kahn Hall Jeffers Dworak & Grant P.C.

