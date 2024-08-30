Outside Interactive secures MapMyFitness app platform from Under Armour

BOULDER — Outside Interactive Inc., the Boulder-based publisher of Outside magazine and other active-lifestyle titles, has purchased the MapMyFitness application platform from Under Armour Inc.

The MapMyFitness platform includes fitness-tracking apps such as MapMyRide, MapMyRun, and MapMyWalk.

“This acquisition will enhance Outside’s technology platform and mapping capabilities by integrating connected fitness technology to complement its existing outdoor content, services, and utilities network,” Outside said in a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As the original co-founder of MapMyFitness, I am excited about bringing the MapMy community into the Outside network to enhance the value of our platform for our users and paid members,” Outside CEO Robin Thurston said in the release. “I believe that by continually adding high-value services to the Outside platform, consumers win, and ultimately, we achieve our mission of getting more people outside daily.”