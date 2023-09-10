Boulder County names 2 wildfire mitigation partners

A crew works on wildfire mitigation in Boulder County. Courtesy Boulder County.

BOULDER — Boulder County has selected the Boulder Watershed Collective and The Watershed Center as its two, local, non-profit partners to perform wildfire mitigation education and outreach and implement forest and grassland management projects.

According to a press statement from the county, each local non-profit will receive $200,000 per year for five years to fund two, full-time positions. Funding will come from the county’s new Wildfire Mitigation Sales Tax passed by voters in 2022.The Boulder Watershed Collective works to develop partnerships, promote community stewardship, and revitalize social and ecological systems within the Boulder Creek watershed and beyond. “We are excited to increase our staff capacity to provide wildfire mitigation opportunities to more communities throughout the watershed, and look forward to partnering with Boulder County and other agencies on the mitigation projects,” Maya MacHamer, director of the collective, said in a The Watershed Center works to protect watersheds for people and the environment using a collaborative and science-based approach. “We are grateful to Boulder County for this opportunity for us to expand community engagement in wildfire mitigation and forge stronger partnerships for science-based and collaborative mitigation projects,” said Yana Sorokin, executive director.