Boulder County govs get $663k from Great Outdoors Colorado

DENVER — Great Outdoors Colorado, which oversees Colorado lottery funding for outdoors projects, is providing $633,000 to help government organizations in Boulder County fund a trio of projects.

Louisville will get $500,000 to reimagine and rebuild Enclave and Sunflower parks, which were heavily damaged by the Marshall Fire, according to a GOCO news release.

“Enclave park will feature landscape improvements, a play structure, and a designated area for community gatherings in addition to upgrades to manage stormwater,” the release said. “Sunflower Park, with its breathtaking views overlooking the city, will provide a space for unstructured nature play and reflection. The park will include upgrades such as tree planting and accessibility improvements.”

Boulder County Parks and Open Space and the Cal-Wood Education Center will receive $44,400 to hire Mile High Youth Corps to enhance and restore 1,200 acres of forest ecosystem on its property.

“In October 2020, more than half of Cal-Wood’s mountaintop burned in the Cal-Wood Fire. Corps members will cut down burned trees through a new trail corridor, plant native grass seed in areas struggling with invasive plants and post-fire soil erosion, and cut trees and build slash (debris) piles for future disposal. If time remains, the corps will also begin work on trail building,” the release said.

Longmont is getting $88,800 to hire workers from the Larimer County Conservation Corps to protect a critical drinking water supply and restore forest health in the Button Rock Preserve.

“The preserve is a 3,000-acre protected watershed upstream of Lyons that provides drinking water to more than 110,000 people in Lyons and Longmont,” GOCO said. “It surrounds two reservoirs, utility infrastructure, privately held property, and a popular trail system. The area is also home to high-quality wildlife habitat. Corps work will increase visitor and community safety by reducing fire fuels and improving fire escape routes across 24 acres.”