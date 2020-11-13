High Plains Bank approved for new Boulder Valley, NoCo branches

LONGMONT and KEENESBURG — Flagler, Arizona-based High Plains Bank could have its sights set on expanding its presence in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.
The institution was approved in October by the Colorado Banking Board to establish new branches in Longmont and Keenesburg.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
The Longmont branch was approved to set up shop at 2318 17th Ave. This would be the second High Plains location in the city — the first is at 600 Kimbark St.
The Keenesburg location would be in a yet-to-be-determined space on Market Street, according to the Colorado Division of Banking.
High Plains — which, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has nearly $252 million in assets and almost $211 million in deposits — has existing branches in Wiggins and Bennett, in addition to its Flagler homebase.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT and KEENESBURG — Flagler, Arizona-based High Plains Bank could have its sights set on expanding its presence in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.
The institution was approved in October by the Colorado Banking Board to establish new branches in Longmont and Keenesburg.
Sponsored Content
You can help ease food insecurity and improve health
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
The Longmont branch was approved to set up shop at 2318 17th Ave. This would be the second High Plains location in the city — the first is at 600 Kimbark St.
The Keenesburg location would be in a yet-to-be-determined space on Market Street, according to the Colorado Division of Banking.
High Plains — which, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has nearly $252 million in assets and almost $211 million in deposits — has existing branches in Wiggins and Bennett, in addition to its Flagler homebase.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.