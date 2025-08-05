Ball Corp. reports $212M Q2 profit

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) reported net earnings of $212 million, or 76 cents per share, for the second quarter, on revenue of $3.34 billion.

That compares with net earnings of $158 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

“We delivered strong second-quarter results, returning $1.13 billion to shareholders in the first six months of 2025,” Daniel Fisher, Ball Corp.’s chairman and CEO, said in a written statement. “Our robust financial position, leaner operating model and focused growth strategy enabled us to achieve higher volume and increase our full-year guidance for comparable diluted earnings per share growth to 12-15%.”

Fisher said the company remains optimistic about performance through the remainder of 2025.

“While we remain mindful of potential geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility in the second half of the year, we are confident in our ability to achieve our 2025 objectives,” Fisher said. “Our ongoing commitment to operational excellence continues to drive manufacturing efficiencies, and our investments in innovation and sustainability are helping our customers better meet end-consumer needs, all while we tightly manage our cost structure. These actions position us well to navigate the near-term and consistently deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Ball’s beverage-packaging segment in North and Central America reported comparable operating earnings for second-quarter 2025 of $208 million on sales of $1.61 billion, compared with $210 million on sales of $1.47 billion during the same period in 2024.

Beverage packaging in Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported comparable operating earnings for second-quarter 2025 of $129 million on sales of $1.05 billion, compared with $113 million on sales of $880 million during the same period in 2024.

The company’s South American beverage-packaging segment reported comparable operating earnings for second-quarter 2025 of $51 million on sales of $477 million, compared with $37 million on sales of $422 million during the same period in 2024.Westminster-based Ball supplies aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal-care and household-products customers and employs 16,000 people worldwide, with 2024 net sales of $11.8 billion, which excludes the divested Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. business, which it sold to BAE Systems in early 2024 for $5.6 billion.

