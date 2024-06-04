Building materials exec added to Ball Corp. board
WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has added Aaron Erter to its board of directors.
Erter is the CEO of James Hardie Industries PLC, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement siding and fiber gypsum building materials. He previously held leadership positions with Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW).
“With his knowledge of the packaging industry from his time at Sherwin-Williams, and deep expertise in building and managing high-performing teams, P&L optimization, strategy development, product development, marketing, sales leadership and M&A efforts for global, multi-billion dollar organizations, he is an ideal complement to our existing board and executive leadership team, as we continue to focus on executing our enterprise-wide strategy and drive Ball’s purpose to advance aluminum packaging while consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns,” Ball CEO Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement.
SPONSORED CONTENT
The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café
A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!
Ball Corp. has added Aaron Erter to its board of directors. Erter is the CEO of James Hardie Industries PLC.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!