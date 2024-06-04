Building materials exec added to Ball Corp. board

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has added Aaron Erter to its board of directors.

Erter is the CEO of James Hardie Industries PLC, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement siding and fiber gypsum building materials. He previously held leadership positions with Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW).

“With his knowledge of the packaging industry from his time at Sherwin-Williams, and deep expertise in building and managing high-performing teams, P&L optimization, strategy development, product development, marketing, sales leadership and M&A efforts for global, multi-billion dollar organizations, he is an ideal complement to our existing board and executive leadership team, as we continue to focus on executing our enterprise-wide strategy and drive Ball’s purpose to advance aluminum packaging while consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns,” Ball CEO Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement.