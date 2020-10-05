Hach Center to feature speaker on growth

FORT COLLINS — The Hach Center for Regional Engagement will host its fall conference in a virtual format at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 14.

The conference will feature Robert Grow, the founding chairman of Envision Utah, a nonprofit organization that brings business, government and community leaders together to plan a balanced approach to the future of the state.

Sponsored Content Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit

The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County. Read More

The Hach Center, created by the foundation using a $1 million endowment from Bruce and Muriel Hach, is designed to be a convener and catalyst to explore and address regional challenges in Larimer and Weld counties.

Robert Grow will share insights from Envision Utah and offer practical tools that the organization has used to give Utah residents a voice and influence growth in their state.

Registration for the event, which is free, can be found here.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC