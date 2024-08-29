Leadership Fort Collins announces 2024-25 class

FORT COLLINS —Thirty-two current and emerging city leaders will be a part of the 2024-25 Leadership Fort Collins program.

Leadership Fort Collins is a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce which helps educate people who are interested in public service.

The 2024-2025 class members are: Carisa Akrish, SERVPRO of Fort Collins and Loveland; Brian Allen, UCHealth; Stephanie Anderson, Town of Wellington; Karla Baise, Odell Brewing Company/OBC Wine Project; Josh Beard, Liquor Store Services, Inc; Kiersten Chuven, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County; Amanda Clayton, TGTHR; Brooke Corbel, Food Bank for Larimer County; Holly Coulehan, City of Fort Collins; Amanda Crose, Virtuous Cycle Coaching; Laura Culleton, Larimer County; Kelli Davison, Colorado State University; Sean Duffy, Impact Financial Strategies; Gabriel Dunbar, Saunders Construction; Megan Harvey, Crossroads Safehouse; Chad Hayes, Professional Engineering Consultants; Alan Hirsch, Alan Hirsch, LLC; Michelle Kimble, Hydrate IV Bar; Sandy Martinez Gurrola, Poudre School District; Lindsey Miller, Brinkman Construction Inc.; Paula Ordaz, Fort Collins Rescue Mission; Jesse Patton, Independent Financial; Ashley Ray, UCHealth; Tiffani Sargent, Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes; Justin Schwendeman-Curtis, Colorado State University; Lindsey Singleton, Otter Products LLC; Danielle Stenger, 3Hopeful Hearts; Alexandra Valenti, Larimer County Human and Economic Health; Tricia Vincent, Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County; Joseph Christopher Voss, GHPhipps Construction Company; Zach Ware, Cheba Hut; Joe Wimmer, City of Fort Collins.

The Leadership Fort Collins program will run from October 2024 to May 2025.