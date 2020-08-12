SOBR Safe adds former Starz exec to board

BOULDER — SOBR Safe Inc. (OTC Pink: SOBR), developers of the patented non-invasive alcohol detection system SOBRCheck, announced this month the addition of Steve Beabout to the firm’s board of directors.

Beabout was previously general counsel and a senior officer of the cable and satellite network Starz, according to a SOBR news release.

“I am proud to be involved with a company and core technology that I believe could make a profound impact on the safety of our communities,” Steve Beabout said in a prepared statement. “As an investor myself in the recent financing, I look forward to working alongside this outstanding management team to commercialize SOBRCheck and execute SOBR Safe’s broader detection technology platform strategy.”