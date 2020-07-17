Ware Malcomb consolidates operations in new Denver offices

DENVER — Design firm Ware Malcomb Inc. announced this week it has moved into new, larger offices in Denver’s Broadway Station at 900 S. Broadway.

The move accommodates Ware Malcomb’s growing client and employee base in the region, as well as the growth of the firm’s Denver-based civil engineering practice, according to a company news release. Ware Malcomb opened its first Denver office in 2001 and has been operating a second Denver office for its civil engineering operations since 2016. All services will now be based out of the new Denver office location at Broadway Station.

Sponsored Content How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?

Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm. Read More

“By bringing our leading architecture, interior design and civil engineering services under one roof, we will be able to reap the maximum synergies of this incredible team in both client service and project management,” said Ware Malcomb Denver office principal Matt Chaiken said in a prepared statement.