Loveland’s Walmart distribution center to serve as national training hub

LOVELAND — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) distribution center employees from across the country will soon begin heading to Loveland for job training.

The Loveland center at 7500 Crossroads Blvd. has been designated a Walmart Supply Chain Academy by the retail giant, joining existing training hubs in Ohio and Texas.

“This is a big Walmart initiative and a significant investment in our associates, so we’re honored for Loveland to play such an instrumental role in bringing it to life,” academy manager Jack Hale said in a prepared statement. “This academy will positively impact the careers of Walmart associates across the country and that’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

The Loveland distribution center has been in operation since 1990.

