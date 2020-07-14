Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Techstars, Western Union accelerator class announced

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Participants for the Techstars & Western Union Accelerator, a program to support financial services startups, have been announced. 

The companies, according to a Techstars news release, participating in the 13-week accelerator program are:

  • AidBanc, a banking and spend management platform for NGOs.
  • Gig Wage, modern 1099 gig payments for the future of work.
  • Heights Labs, AI and network analytics platform for risk, fraud, compliance, and AML/CFT.
  • Line, AI-powered technology that helps qualified and banked individuals without relevant credit-history, payslips or credit-scores establish credit and access affordable financial services such as personal credit.
  • Logicluster, AI/ML currency pricing software for the remittance and payments industry
  • Plentina, alternative credit scoring and lending for essentials in emerging markets.
  • Rise Capital, digital wealth manager connecting Africans to global dollar investments.
  • Robbie AI, facial recognition technology through real-time streaming in natural settings.
  • Vested Finance, investment advisory platform promoting sustainable wealth creation by empowering local Indian investors to go global.
  • Yunit, allows users to save money with their friends.

 